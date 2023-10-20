Severe Storms Brought Hail To The Carolinas On Friday

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — A cold front brought pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind and hail across the Carolinas Friday afternoon and evening.

As of 7:45 PM Friday, we are all clear from the severe weather!

While the severe weather threat is over, it will still be windy through the weekend. Expect gusts up to 20 mph in Piedmont on Saturday and as high as 40 mph across the Mountains.