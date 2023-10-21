Halloween Dirt Cup Brownies
Here is a fun twist on a classic dessert to make with the kids or take to your next Halloween party.
Dirt Cup Halloween Brownies
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25-30 mins
Yield: 12 mini brownie cups
Ingredients
Dirt cup brownies:
Brownie recipe of choice or boxed brownie mix
20 Oreo cookies
Gummy worms
Chocolate pudding:
1 (3 ½ ounces) box of instant chocolate pudding mix
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 cups cold milk
½ teaspoon vanilla
4 ounces whipped topping (Cool Whip or similar)
Instructions
To make the brownies:
Line a muffin tray with liners or grease well and fill each with brownie recipe and bake in oven for about 15 minutes
Allow them to cool for 5 minutes then take a spoon and press down each brownie bite to fill space with pudding
To make the pudding:
Crush the cookies with a rolling pin or in a food processor, until the crumbs resemble dirt.
Combine the pudding mix, cocoa powder, milk, and vanilla, and blend with a hand mixer on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes, or until smooth and thick.
Fold cool whip into the pudding mixture.
Optional: Chill the pudding in the fridge for an hour.
To assemble the dirt cups:
Add chocolate pudding to the brownie cups
Sprinkle cookies on top
Add gummy worms
Serve immediately or store in fridge (they are best served at room temp)