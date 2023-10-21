Halloween Dirt Cup Brownies

Here is a fun twist on a classic dessert to make with the kids or take to your next Halloween party.

Dirt Cup Halloween Brownies

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25-30 mins

Yield: 12 mini brownie cups

Ingredients

Dirt cup brownies:

Brownie recipe of choice or boxed brownie mix

20 Oreo cookies

Gummy worms

Chocolate pudding:

1 (3 ½ ounces) box of instant chocolate pudding mix

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 cups cold milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

4 ounces whipped topping (Cool Whip or similar)

Instructions

To make the brownies:

Line a muffin tray with liners or grease well and fill each with brownie recipe and bake in oven for about 15 minutes

Allow them to cool for 5 minutes then take a spoon and press down each brownie bite to fill space with pudding

To make the pudding:

Crush the cookies with a rolling pin or in a food processor, until the crumbs resemble dirt.

Combine the pudding mix, cocoa powder, milk, and vanilla, and blend with a hand mixer on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes, or until smooth and thick.

Fold cool whip into the pudding mixture.

Optional: Chill the pudding in the fridge for an hour.

To assemble the dirt cups:

Add chocolate pudding to the brownie cups

Sprinkle cookies on top

Add gummy worms

Serve immediately or store in fridge (they are best served at room temp)