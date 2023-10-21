One Dead, Another Hospitalized In Fatal I-77 Crash In York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. – One person has died and another was sent to the hospital in a fatal car crash late Friday night on Interstate 77 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-car collision happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on I-77 North at mile marker 77 in Rock Hill.

Officers say the incident started with both drivers traveling north on I-77 when a Honda Accord struck an Audi. This collision caused the Honda Accord to veer off the road to the right, striking a tree.

The Honda Accord Driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The Audi driver was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the Piedmont Medical Center.

Names of either person have not been announced yet. Both drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

At the moment, it is unclear on the severity of the injuries the person hospitalized sustained.

This is all the information that has been released at this time. Check back for updates.