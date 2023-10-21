Reward Offered For Missing Union County Teenager

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. – A cash reward is now being offered for any information that could help bring home a missing Union County teen.

Lauren Heath, 16, was last seen on Ring cam video leaving her home on Seefin Court at her home in Indian Trail last Friday, October 13th at approximately 4:04 p.m. In the video, she was seen walking away from her home carrying a a white handbag, and a bookbag with a phone in her hand.

Her parents believe the 16 year old may have met someone when she disappeared.

Heath is 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She is currently a junior at Porter Ridge High School

The reward amount has not been announced yet.

On Friday October 20th, a GoFundMe was created to help search for the missing teen. The $5,000 goal amount has been nearly reached in a matter of days.

Anyone with information about her location is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department 704-282-4700.