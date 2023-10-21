Tour Bus Causes Multi-Car Accident On I-85 South In Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – A tour bus headed south on Interstate 85 collided with two vehicles in Cabarrus County, causing the highway to be closed for several hours.

The accident took place near mile marker 63 on I-85 South on Friday, October 20th at approximately 1:24 p.m. Highway patrol says the tour bus failed to reduce its speed before hitting two vehicles, causing traffic to back up for hours.

Several people were taken to the hospital at Atrium Health Northeast to be checked out for their injuries.

Charges have not been filed yet, officers say they could be pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.