One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

JONESVILLE, S.C. – A single-vehicle car crash on West Springs Highway in the Town of Jonesville killed one and sent another to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police said a 2016 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on West Springs Highway when the driver ran off the road to the right and struck a tree before the vehicle caught on fire.

The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st on the highway just two miles south of the Town of Jonesville.

Deputies said there were two occupants in the vehicle. The driver survived and was transported to Spartanburg Medical for their injuries. The passenger died on scene as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrols continue to investigate the collision. No further details have been released at this time.