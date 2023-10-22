Wanted Suspect Involved In Vehicle Pursuit, Still On The Run

1/1 Jaiquvous Williams

GASTONIA, N.C. – Authorities are searching for a wanted suspect with an extended criminal history record following a lengthy police chase, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officers arrived at 310 Carson Drive near Gastonia and attempted to arrest Jaiquvous Williams at approximately 1:23 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, October 22nd.

Police spotted Williams, who was armed, in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Williams quickly took off in the vehicle when officers attempted to arrest him.

This led to a police chase on Highway 74. Police placed down a tire deflation device that connected with Williams’ vehicle on the highway near Mockingbird Lane.

Williams continued to drive into Mecklenburg County despite the vehicle sustaining multiple flat tires.

Gaston County officers called off their pursuit around 1:36 a.m. with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officers continuing the pursuit.

CMPD officers spotted Williams’ vehicle crashed in a dealership parking lot at 3911 Wilkinson Boulevard at approximately 1:40 a.m. Williams left on foot before police arrived. He remains on the run.

Police added to Williams’ lengthy criminal history following Sunday’s vehicle pursuit, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance. He was already wanted for assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property.

Gaston County Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking officers continue to look for Williams’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.