Attempted Breaking And Entering In Gaston County

ALEXIS, N.C. – Gaston County Police Department are seeking a suspect who attempted to break into a trailer in a resident’s driveway.

In the early morning of Wednesday October 18, 2023, the suspect attempted to break into a resident’s trailer, according to the Gaston County police. The trailer was parked in the resident’s driveway.

A press release says that before the suspect broke into the trailer, he was confronted by the resident and ran into the woods. The suspect’s face can not be seen in the video’s captured and officers were not able to locate them, according to the police report.

The police say the suspect is a male and was wearing clothes similar to a tow truck driver’s coveralls, with reflective material on the back.

You can watch three videos of the attempted breaking and entering here.

If you recognize the suspect or have information regarding this case, contact Officer S. Shepherd with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may also send a private message to this account. Please reference the case number 2023-00085117.