Frost Advisory Until 10am Monday

A frost advisory has been issued for the higher elevations Monday morning. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low to mid 30s. There needs to be more than just chilly temperatures for frost to form.

There are a few variables needed for frost to form. Temperatures need to be in the mid-30s, winds need to be light, skies need to be clear and moisture needs to be near the surface. Although air temperature is officially measured 5 feet above the surface, temperatures at the ground will be near or below freezing under calm and clear conditions as colder air naturally sinks. When water molecules touch a frozen surface like your windshield or a blade of grass they freeze forming tiny ice crystals, or frost.

All of these variables will be at play Monday morning for the development of patchy frost. There will likely be some patchy frost once again Tuesday morning.