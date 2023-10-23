Talk, Truth, Tea: Meryl Streep And Husband Have Been Separated For 6 Years

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Academy award-winning actress, Meryl Streep has revealed that she and her husband, artist Don Gummer, have been separated for six years. A representative for Streep confirmed the news to “People Magazine”. The pair have 4 adult children. They married in 1978 and recently separated their 45th wedding anniversary. The revelation comes days after Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted that she and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016.