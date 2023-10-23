Truly Good Foods Stops By Rising For National Nut Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Truly Good Foods CEO/President Angela Bauer stops by to talk about her business that has been in the snack industry for over 46 years and counting. Truly Good Foods offers a variety of different flavored peanuts as well as different trail mixes.

Truly Good Foods Bauer talks about their manufacturing expansion of Truly Good Foods in 2024 and the “sass” their Henrietta Said brand brings to their wide range of products.