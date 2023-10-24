Charlotte Woman Wins $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Angelita Blackstock of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million cash prize.

Blackstock bought her lucky ticket from RaceWay on Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte.

According to a news release, when Blackstock arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.