Cold Front Will Bring A Halloween Chill To The Carolinas

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — Arctic air will bring a big-time cool down to the Carolinas next week.

Ahead of a strong cold front this weekend, high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s. By Halloween, highs will struggle to get above the mid 60s. The cold air will spill in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday – meaning a chilly night for trick-or-treaters. Here is a look at the past five Halloween highs: