Man Pleads Guilty To 32 Counts Of Various Dog Fighting Charges

Update

Earl Hamilton is not allowed to own or have possession of any dogs for a period of 60 months. His wife is allowed to keep her two dogs.

Original Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Animal Care and Control Division (ACC) of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged Earl Hamilton with dog fighting, animal cruelty, and cruel restraint, according to a news release.

CMPD said they received a call about animal cruelty in east Charlotte on October 24, 2021. After executing a search warrant, law enforcement seized dogs a total of 29 dogs from the property on October 25, 2021, according to a news release.

On October 23, 2023, Hamilton pleaded guilty to five counts of felony dog fighting, 12 counts of felony animal cruelty, 12 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and three counts of misdemeanor cruel restraint. Police state that all dogs that belonged to Hamilton are relinquished to ACC’s custody.

Of the 29 original dogs from the case, two passed away from medical issues and one was euthanized due to medical issues.