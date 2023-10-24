Talk, Truth, Tea: Jay- Z Settles A Viral Debate

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Jay-Z has finally settled a viral debate that has been going around on the internet. People have been asking the question would you rather go to dinner with Jay-Z or take $500,000. During an interview with Gayle King she brought up the debate. Jay-Z answered that people should choose the money. He explained that all the gems he could share with someone over dinner about his journey and business sense are all in the music. He says that would be a bad deal because you can get everything he knows for $10.99, so he urges people to take the $500,000.