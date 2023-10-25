Dogtopia Shares Tips On Keeping Your Dogs Calm During Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- With Halloween right around the corner, Dogtopia shares insightful tips on how to keep your dogs at ease when trick-or-treaters come knocking on your door.

Here are some easy tips to remember:

1. Keep an eye on your door-

Make sure you keep an eye on your door. Having a lot of people come to your door ringing that doorbell can be stressful for your dog, especially when visitors are dressed up in different costumes.

2. Be mindful of decorations and wires-

Try to place your festive Halloween décor tactfully and be sure to restrict your dog from areas where he/she could get into flames, cords, etc.

3. Hide the candy-

With children running around with loads of candy, it can be extremely easy for your dog to get his paws on some. Several popular Halloween treats, especially those with chocolate, can be toxic for pets, so it is vital to keep your pet away from the candy bowls and bags filled with treats.