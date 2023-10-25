Don’t Waste Your Money

CHARLOTTE , N.C. – Charmin is making major changes to their toilet paper. Square sheets are no more, the company is introducing a new edge appearance. P&G says its had complaints over the years from people who hate the original toilet paper design.



To please consumers Charmin’s new rolls have a scalloped edge between sheets, making them tear much more easily every time.



P&G believes many buyers won’t even notice the change, but those who hate dangling paper and lost sheets will be happy.