Halloween Events In Charlotte This Weekend

Here are a few of the Halloween themed events happening across the Charlotte metro this weekend, everything from trick or treating, family friend events and haunted trails!

Friday, October 27th

Trick or Treating

Trick or Treat in the Park

Where: Harrisburg Park

When: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

The Meck Fall Trail

Where: Mecklenburg Community Church

When: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Trick or Treat in the park in Marvin

Where: Marvin Efird Park, Marvin

When: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Family Friendly Events

Halloween and Day of the Dead Celebration

Where: Compare Foods, N. Sharon Amity Road

When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Halloween Dance and Costume Party

Where: Naomi Drenan Recreation Center

When: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Movie in the Park: Hotel Transylvania 4

Where: Marvin Efird Park

When: 7:00 pm

Adult Events

SCAREA 51 | An Otherwordly Experience

Where: Victoria Yards

When: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Halloween Party at Old Armor Beer Company

Where: Old Armor Beer Company, Kannapolis

When: 8:00 pm to 2:00 am

Hocus Pocus in the Beer Garden

Where: Brewers at 4001 Yancey

When: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Halloween Party & Costume Contest at Kilted Buffalo Plaza Midwood

Where: Kilted Buffalo – Plaza Midwood

When: 9:30 pm

Hattie’s Halloween Party

Where: Hattie’s Tap and Tavern

When: 10:00 pm

Haunted Trails and Houses

Matthews Playhouse’s Haunted Trail – Not So Spooky Version

Where: Matthews Community Center

When: 5:30 to 6:30 pm (throughout the weekend)

Morehead Haunted Tavern

Where: Morehead Tavern

When: 6:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Matthews Playhouse’s Haunted Trail – Full Fright Version

Where: Matthews Community Center

When: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (throughout the weekend)

MP Haunted Trail in Mount Pleasant

Where: Mount Pleasant, NC

When: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Tunnel of Terror: Haunted Car Wash

Where: Aquawave Express Carwash, Belmont

When: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm (throughout the weekend)

Scarrigan Farms

Where: Scarrigan Farms, Mooresville

When: 7-11:30 pm (throughout the weekend)

Saturday, October 28th

Trick or Treating

Trick or Treating at Birkdale Village

Where: Birkdale Village

When: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Spooky Trick or Treat at Lowe’s

Where: Multiple Lowe’s stores

When: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Independence Harley-Davidson: Trick or Treat and Costume Contest

Where: Independence Harley-Davidson

When: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Halloween Fun Fest in Downton Salisbury

Where: Bell Tower Green, Salisbury

When: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Family Friendly Events

Plaza Midwood Fall Crawl and Costume Parade

Where: Midwood Park

When: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Boo Bash at The Speedpark

Where: The Speedpark at Concord Mills

When: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Where: Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood

When: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Family Halloween Party

Where: Forest Trail House, Mint Hill

When: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Fright Night in Waxhaw

Where: Downtown Waxhaw

When: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Adult Events

Halloween Party in NoDa

Where: The Chamber by Wooden Robot

When: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Spooky Szn Halloween Bar Hop

Where: Various location in NoDa, Plaza Midwood and South End

When: 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Halloween Boo-ze Bash

Where: Lore Brewing, Indian Land

When: 7:00 pm

The Swanee Theatre’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash

Where: Swanee Theatre, Kannapolis

When: 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Haunted Trails and Houses

Brookstone Haunted Garage

Where: Amaranthus Court

When: 7:00 pm

Terror in Riverwood

Where: Riverwood, Steele Creek

When: 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sunday, October 29

Trick or Treating

Trick or Treat Street

Where: Queen City Quarter

When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

NoDa Candy Crawl

Where: NoDa

When: 5:00 pm

Boos & Boats Trunk or Treat

Where: Papa Doc’s Shore Club

When: 4:00 pm

Family Friendly Events

Pumpkin Patch at Hodges Family Farm

Where: Hodges Family Farm

When: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm

HalloFEST – Trunk or Treat Festival

Where: Pineville Church

When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Doggie Costume Contest

Where: Crafty Beer Guys Taproom & Bottle Shop

When: 3:00 pm

Halloweenie Roast and Trunk or Treat

Where: Rocky River Church, Concord

When: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm