Halloween Events In Charlotte This Weekend

Here are a few of the Halloween themed events happening across the Charlotte metro this weekend, everything from trick or treating, family friend events and haunted trails!
Friday, October 27th
Trick or Treating
Where: Harrisburg Park
When: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Where: Mecklenburg Community Church
When: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Trick or Treat in the park in Marvin
Where: Marvin Efird Park, Marvin
When: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Family Friendly Events
Halloween and Day of the Dead Celebration
Where: Compare Foods, N. Sharon Amity Road
When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Halloween Dance and Costume Party
Where: Naomi Drenan Recreation Center
When: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Movie in the Park: Hotel Transylvania 4
Where: Marvin Efird Park
When: 7:00 pm
Adult Events
SCAREA 51 | An Otherwordly Experience
Where: Victoria Yards
When: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Halloween Party at Old Armor Beer Company
Where: Old Armor Beer Company, Kannapolis
When: 8:00 pm to 2:00 am
Hocus Pocus in the Beer Garden
Where: Brewers at 4001 Yancey
When: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Halloween Party & Costume Contest at Kilted Buffalo Plaza Midwood
Where: Kilted Buffalo – Plaza Midwood
When: 9:30 pm
Where: Hattie’s Tap and Tavern
When: 10:00 pm
Haunted Trails and Houses
Matthews Playhouse’s Haunted Trail – Not So Spooky Version
Where: Matthews Community Center
When: 5:30 to 6:30 pm (throughout the weekend)
Where: Morehead Tavern
When: 6:00 pm to 11:59 pm
Matthews Playhouse’s Haunted Trail – Full Fright Version
Where: Matthews Community Center
When: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (throughout the weekend)
MP Haunted Trail in Mount Pleasant
Where: Mount Pleasant, NC
When: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted Car Wash
Where: Aquawave Express Carwash, Belmont
When: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm (throughout the weekend)
Where: Scarrigan Farms, Mooresville
When: 7-11:30 pm (throughout the weekend)
Saturday, October 28th
Trick or Treating
Trick or Treating at Birkdale Village
Where: Birkdale Village
When: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Spooky Trick or Treat at Lowe’s
Where: Multiple Lowe’s stores
When: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Independence Harley-Davidson: Trick or Treat and Costume Contest
Where: Independence Harley-Davidson
When: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Halloween Fun Fest in Downton Salisbury
Where: Bell Tower Green, Salisbury
When: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Family Friendly Events
Plaza Midwood Fall Crawl and Costume Parade
Where: Midwood Park
When: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
Where: The Speedpark at Concord Mills
When: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest
Where: Resident Culture Brewing Plaza Midwood
When: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Where: Forest Trail House, Mint Hill
When: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Where: Downtown Waxhaw
When: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Adult Events
Where: The Chamber by Wooden Robot
When: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Where: Various location in NoDa, Plaza Midwood and South End
When: 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Where: Lore Brewing, Indian Land
When: 7:00 pm
The Swanee Theatre’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash
Where: Swanee Theatre, Kannapolis
When: 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm
Haunted Trails and Houses
Where: Amaranthus Court
When: 7:00 pm
Where: Riverwood, Steele Creek
When: 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm
Sunday, October 29
Trick or Treating
Where: Queen City Quarter
When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Where: NoDa
When: 5:00 pm
Where: Papa Doc’s Shore Club
When: 4:00 pm
Family Friendly Events
Pumpkin Patch at Hodges Family Farm
Where: Hodges Family Farm
When: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
HalloFEST – Trunk or Treat Festival
Where: Pineville Church
When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Where: Crafty Beer Guys Taproom & Bottle Shop
When: 3:00 pm
Halloweenie Roast and Trunk or Treat
Where: Rocky River Church, Concord
When: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm