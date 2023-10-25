“Pawn Stores Do America” Premieres Its 2nd Season Tonight on History Channel

HOLLYWOOD, CA– For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.” Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell as they step out of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to connect with fans in eight different cities and acquire some of the most remarkable items imaginable.