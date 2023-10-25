Tipsy Pickle To Open Expansive Eatertainment Destination At Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The sport that continues to take over the nation is expanding its footprint in Charlotte. Tipsy Pickle, a 35,000 square foot pickleball-focused eatertainment destination, will open in the heart of Camp North End as soon as Summer 2024. Tipsy Pickle will offer six pickleball courts, three bars and an inventive food menu featuring approachable Tex-Mex style eats at 201 Camp Road, Suite 107.

Tipsy Pickle is the creation of a duo of Charlotte business veterans and entrepreneurs: Mike Salzarulo and Tanner Brooks. The pair created the concept through a shared passion for hospitality and bringing people together.

“We love what pickleball brings to any occasion–recreation, friendly competition, and something to socialize around. But we’re not taking it too seriously. Tipsy Pickle is for anyone looking for good food, good drinks and good fun at an affordable price,” says Salzarulo.

In addition to the four indoor and two outdoor professionally spec’d pickleball courts, Tipsy Pickle will have golf simulators, ping pong, pool tables, shuffleboard, cornhole and darts. Custom technology is being built to manage the Pickleball leagues, reservations, and other activations for an easily accessible and superior customer experience.

“The popularity of pickleball is growing exponentially and we want to create a place where everyone feels welcome, from the pros to the novices to the sideline heroes just looking to have a good time,” says Brooks.

The vast footprint, including 25,000 square feet of indoor space and 10,000 square feet outdoors, includes indoor and outdoor bars on the main level, and a mezzanine level cocktail lounge plus multiple event spaces for all ages and occasions, ranging from ten to as many as 1,000+ guests.

“Our goal is to create a place where everyone can let loose, unwind and relax. With the array of activities we’re planning and the outstanding food and beverage options, we couldn’t have found a better location than Camp North End. Our vision is for people to use this on a weekly or even daily basis and be able to create a different experience every time they come,” says Salzarulo.

“Camp North End is thrilled about the exciting addition of Tipsy Pickle to our community,” said Tommy Mann, Development Director of Camp North End for ATCO Properties. “The creation of an expansive, pickleball-centric concept with impressive food and beverage options only further solidifies Camp North End as a leading destination for leisure, recreation and hospitality.”