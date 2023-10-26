Amber Alert Cancelled For Three North Carolina Children

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. – An amber alert has been cancelled following a report that three North Carolina children were missing out of Haywood County on Thursday, October 26th, according to a news release.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Daniel Lane; 13, William Lane, 15; and Alyssa Lane; 16, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials say the children were believed to be with their mother, 40-year-old Ashley Lehmann. Lehmann failed to return the children to the Sheriff’s office per a court-ordered permanent custody order granting custody to the father, according to the Amber Alert.

The amber alert was cancelled shortly after 4 p.m. No additional details have been released.