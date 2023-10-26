Charlotte Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Armed Robbery, Possession Of Weapon As An Inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection to an armed robbery from February of 2019 and for possessing a weapon as an inmate in September of 2021, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Antoine Marquis Williams, 35, and another man entered the NY Jewelry And Repair Store at 6121 South Boulevard on February 5, 2019 at 4:37 p.m. The two men covered their faces, were armed with handguns and began stealing jewelry.

When Williams’ co-conspirator left the store with stolen items, Williams stayed behind and was involved in an altercation with the store owner. During this time, Williams fired his handgun two times before leaving.

The owner called the police, and authorities located Williams hiding under a car at a nearby home and arrested him.

On September 2, 2021, Williams was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service for repeated possession and use of weapons at a local detention facility. The investigation found that Williams possessed homemade weapons on four separate occasions that typically consisted of pieces of metal.

Williams attacked a victim with one of his homemade weapons and cut the victim multiple times on the face and neck. The victim’s injuries required medical treatment.

Williams still remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ custody upon designation.

Following his 14-year prison sentence, Williams will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.