Cold Case: Suspect Charged With Raping Child In East Charlotte In 2014

CHARLOTTE, N.C – CMPD has identified and charged a suspect for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 2014. The suspect was 24-years-old at the time of abuse, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, August 13th, 2014, at approximately 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a sexual assault call for service on Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a juvenile victim who stated she had been sexually assaulted by a man. The victim was taken to a local hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected.

After continued investigation into the cold case, CMPD detectives identified 33-year-old Travon Levi Woods as the suspect in the case through DNA in 2016, three years later.

Officers say at the time Woods was incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, NC.

Upon release from prison on Wednesday, October 4th, Woods was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was served with warrants in connection to the juvenile sexual assault cold case investigation. He has been charged with the following:

Statutory Rape

Statutory Sex Offense (2 counts)

Indecent Liberties with a minor (4 counts)

The victim in this case has been notified of the arrest.