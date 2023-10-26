Healthy Headlines: October 29th Is World Stroke Day

CHARLOTTE, NC — Despite stroke being among the leading causes of death for Americans, according to the CDC, only 38% of people know the major symptoms of stroke – and importantly, when to call 9-1-1. A delay in care can lead to long-term, debilitating neurological side effects. With October 29 marking World Stroke Day, it’s a perfect time to educate communities on the signs and symptoms of stroke.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Ziad Hage, a board-certified and fellowship-trained cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgeon at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery – Cotswold educates on the signs and symptoms of stroke. It should be noted that Novant Health treats more than 3,000 stroke patients each year with comprehensive care featuring state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat patients faster than ever before.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: