Lack of Rain Leads to Severe Drought for Parts of the Region

Severe drought has returned to parts of the region, according to the latest drought outlook from the US Drought Monitor. This is the first time in nearly a year — November 29, 2022 — that either North or South Carolina has been in a severe drought. Drought has intensified over the last week with little to no additional rain for the area. Parts of Cleveland and Gaston Counties are now under severe drought, while the entire region is under some form of abnormally dry or drought conditions.

The month of October has brought little to no rain to the region. The Charlotte metro area has seen just under 1″ of rainfall over the past 25 days. That is 1.65″ below the normal total for October of 2.63″. This adds to the drought that began in September. There has been just 1.86″ of rainfall since September 1 – a departure of 4.48″ from normal.

Parts of the lower Catawba River basin are running below 10% of normal for this time of year due to the lack of rainfall according to the NC State Climate Office.

The dry forecast continues through the next week at least. High pressure will remain in control through the weekend pushing temperatures into the low 80s for much of the Piedmont and Foothills. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area early next week, but with little to no moisture to draw from, rain chances remain isolated at best on Tuesday and Wednesday.