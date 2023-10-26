Rowan County Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of Children

1/1 Terry Lynn Horn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Rowan County deputies arrested a 52-year-old man on Wednesday, October 25th for indecent exposure after the man allegedly exposed himself to children exiting a stopped school bus, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to 240 Leigh Drive where local residents possessed video that allegedly shows Terry Lynn Horn dropping his diaper and exposing himself to children.

Police say they have identified four child victims but more could be identified as the case progresses.

Horn was arrested and charged with four counts of felony indecent exposure.

Police placed Horn in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.