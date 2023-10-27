Breast Cancer Survivor Leads Charge For “Knitted Knockers” In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Meet Phyllis Haygood, a resident at the Barclay at Southpark. Haygood oversees the “Knitted Knockers” initiative in Charlotte.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor of 25 years. This is my second time making them, and it’s a good feeling helping out. For some people, they can’t afford the prosthesis and these work right away. You don’t have to wait to heal after a mastectomy and lumpectomy.

A survivor of breast cancer, Haygood was diagnosed in her late 40’s. She says that the deadly cancer doesn’t discriminate to those who have no family history of it.

“I have 4 sisters, and there is no breast cancer, or cancer history in my family. I am the only one.” says Haygood. “I did my last round of chemotherapy for my 50th birthday and I was told I might not see my 50th birthday because it was so aggressive. I had 20 lymph nodes involved, so the Oncologist said I can’t promise you. But, here I am.”

According to breastcancer.org, there are currently over 4 million women in the United States that have battled breast cancer. Currently, 85% of breast cancers occur in women with no history of it.

“Everyone knows someone, matter of fact one of the ladies helping has someone going through it right now. It helps them, it makes them feel like they are helping and supporting their family members.” said Haygood.

Haygood plans on donating the “Knitted Knockers” to Atrium Levine Cancer Institute on November 1, 2023.

If you would like to knit your own, you can head to knittedknockers.org.