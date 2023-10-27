Carolina InSight: Eager 2 Motivate

In this Carolina InSight, we are featuring Eager 2 Motivate, or E2M. E2M is a virtual weight loss-based program for adults that runs in 8-week rounds. The program aims to help users develop the discipline necessary to create a sustainable healthy lifestyle. This is done through workout and meal plans that change weekly.

With the program, you get weekly workout plans, weekly meal plans, a registered dietician, 24/7 access to the program, and more!

For more information, visit e2mfitness.com.