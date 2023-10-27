Police Identify Woman Killed In Rock Hill Motorcycle Crash

THE LATEST

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the 49-year-old woman that was killed in the fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Rock Hill, according to a news release.

Police said Ashley Bracey was riding her motorcycle when she collided with a 2013 Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Mount Gallant Road and Celanese Road on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 24th.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

The police continue to investigate the collision.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on Tuesday, October 24th, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call on Celanese Road and Mount Gallant Road around 6:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Ceanese Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Gallant Road, police say.

According to a news release, when the truck made the turn, it collided with the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on Celanese Road.

Upon arrival, officers say they witnessed a 49-year-old female motorcyclist on the ground with serious injuries. Medics immediately transported the victim to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.