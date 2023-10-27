All You Need To Know Before Taking Your Toyota Tacoma Camping

If you love camping and other outdoor activities, then the Toyota Tacoma is definitely the ride for you! This pickup truck can handle heavy off roading, and it also provides a lot of storage and space for vehicle camping. Still need some convincing? Toyota of N Charlotte has you covered with this quick guide to Toyota Tacoma camping.

What to Love About Toyota Tacoma Camping

When you take your N Charlotte Tacoma camping, you have some options.

Traditional ground tent camping at a local campsite

Bringing a trailer/camper to tow (great option if you prefer AC and getting out of the elements to sleep)

Toyota Tacoma tent camping – turn your truck into its own camper!

Here at Toyota of N Charlotte, we think Toyota Tacoma tent camping is the best option. Here are some of the benefits!

Avoid the annoying poles and setup of traditional ground tents

Enjoy the benefits of regular tent camping like being in nature and getting some fresh air while you sleep

Extra freedom to get off-road without worrying about towing a bulky camper

Prepping Your Truck for Toyota Tacoma Camping

Now that you know the perks of camping in your N Charlotte Tacoma, let’s talk about getting your truck ready for the outdoor adventures.

Utilities

Solar Panels – You can add these to the roof of your Tacoma to power chargers, radios, coolers, and other accessories.

Portable refrigerator – These can be more favorable than coolers because they keep everything cold for longer, and typically can be powered by your solar panels!

Camp stove – A small stove powered by propane can be a great way to make meals more enjoyable, plus they usually pack away very nicely to save space.

Power station – Power stations are essential for charging everything, and they’re especially helpful if you go with a solar powered option.

Truck Bed Cap

Since being outdoors means facing the elements, a truck bed cap is a great resource to keep the rain out of your truck bed and a safe place to lock your belongings.

Comfortable Seating

An option for added comfort is adding comfy off-roading seating for your Toyota Tacoma camping.

Storage

Roof box – A roof box or bag can be great to store things on top of your N Charlotte Tacoma. This will save space in the back of the truck, and don’t worry, they are completely weather resistant.

Bed slide – This will allow you to pull the bed out of your truck and store gear in the cab.

Drawers – Another idea is installing sliding drawers, then adding a mattress on top to create a functional sleeping space with lots of organization.

