Head Of Gun Violence Archive Speaks To WCCB About Changes Needed To Prevent Mass Shootings

LEXINGTON, K.Y. — Mark Bryant, the executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, spoke with WCCB’s Morgan Fogarty about changes needed to prevent mass shootings like the one that happened in Lewiston, Maine.

As of Friday afternoon, 18 people were confirmed dead and 13 others injured (three of them critically), after accused suspect Robert Card, 40, entered a bowling alley and a bar and allegedly opened fire.

Bryant says the solution isn’t to take guns away but to put in common sense regulations. He also believes Congress needs to act now before more people fall victim to these heinous crimes.

