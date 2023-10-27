New 911 Location Signs on Charlotte’s Greenways

CHARLOTTE- Assaults on Charlotte’s greenways are becoming a big problem. So much so that Charlotte Mecklenburg parks and rec has started to install markers to allow people using the trails to be located in case of an emergency.

Susanny Acosta lives in Concord but comes to walk the Clarks Creek Greenway since its one of the longest trails that Charlotte has to offer. Now, she feels a lot safer since park and recreation crews have installed new 911 location signs on the greenway.

“Before they came on I remember thinking all the time ‘hey, if something were to happen to me while I’m walking, it seems like it would be impossible for anyone to know where I am’ and ‘how would I call 911 and let them know?'”

The signs will be posted every quarter of a mile along the greenway. Each one has a locator on it, so if you do need to call 911, just let them know exactly where your location is, and they can pinpoint were you are within five feet. This makes it a lot easier for park rangers and first responders to find you.

“We want to try and educate the public to be situationally aware, keep an eye on these mile marks so if some kind of incident occurs, when you call in, it will just help is get there faster,” said Greg Clemmer with Mecklenburg County Parks ands Rec.

With over 70 miles of greenway across Mecklenburg County, this geographic information system will help all greenway trails feel safer. That way more walkers, like Acosta, can have piece of mind.

“Looking at those markers and then seeing those signs showing me and instructing me how to use the markers is a great addition because it kind of helps with me if I do need to call 9-1-1,” says Acosta, “I can tell them exactly where my location is, and they can tell me how long it will take to get here.”