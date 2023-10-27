Police Charge 18-Year-Old Suspect In North Charlotte Homicide

THE LATEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested and charged the 18-year-old suspect responsible for killing one man and injuring two others in a North Charlotte homicide on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The CMPD’s Violence Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Jaylin Lamont Johnson in Kannapolis, North Carolina on Friday, October 27th. Police charged Johnson with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear.

Johnson remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified Jadarius Marticee McCullough and Quaveon Jeremiah Robinson as the two victims. McCullough, 27, died at the scene of the crime. Robinson, 19, was transported to a local hospital on Thursday, October 26th.

The third victim, who has not been identified yet, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting in North Charlotte that left one dead and hospitalized two others, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, October 24th, officers responded to a reported shooting on Beatties Ford Road near mile marker 37 of Interstate 85.

Upon arrival, officers identified three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other victims were transported to a local hospital.

The names of the victims have yet to be released yet. No arrests related to this incident have been made.

Police are still investigating this incident. Check back for updates.