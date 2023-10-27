Raymond Kaskey Talks Queen Charlotte’s Design At Charlotte Douglas Airport

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The wait is over. Queen Charlotte is now welcoming travelers as they arrive in the city named in her honor. On Oct. 20, the iconic bronze statue was unveiled in the heart of the Airport’s newly expanded terminal lobby.

Washington D.C., artist Raymond Kaskey created the Queen Charlotte statue saying that he made her “leaning backward in the wind because it seemed appropriate for an airport…” Learn more about Kaskey and his work on the Queen Charlotte statue in this video.

The event is the first of several new milestones in Destination CLT, the Airport’s $4 billion capital investment in capacity enhancements. By early November, the east side of the Terminal Lobby Expansion and the new security Checkpoint 1 are expected to open.