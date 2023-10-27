Talk, Truth, Tea: Mauricio Umansky Denies “Dancing” Dating Rumor

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband, Mauricio Umansky is denying rumors that he is dating his “Dancing With The Stars” partner, Emma Slater. The two were recently photographed holding hands after a rehearsal. In an Instagram video that was posted yesterday, Umansky and Slater address the rumors. They insisted they are just friends. Umansky and his wife Kyle Richards have admitted to being in a rough place in their marriage right now. At the moment they are still living together.