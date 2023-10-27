This November, Movember Is Looking To Help Raise Awareness For Men’s Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-How can growing moustaches save men’s lives? For 20 years, Movember — the leading global men’s charity — has been encouraging men to grow facial hair during the month of November as a call to action for their cause.

This November, Movember is looking for support to help raise awareness and funds for men’s health in the U.S. and around the world by taking on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. We discuss the movement of Movember and how you can get involved with Bob Evans.