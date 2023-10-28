Near-Record Highs Cruise Through Weekend

We’re in the homestretch of October, but it’s feeling more like early September. Saturday’s high of 84° makes two straight days in the 80s; we may double this streak on Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s record high stands at 83° and will be strongly challenged as we close out the weekend. The near-record warmth is due to strong southwesterly winds ahead of a sluggish rainmaking system to our west. The toasty temps continue through Monday before a rainmaking system arrives on our Halloween Tuesday.

Showers and much cooler air arrive by the time we wake up on Tuesday. Rain totals don’t look particularly high, but off-and-on sprinkles may last into the afternoon before clearing out Halloween night. Although the roads may be a bit soggy, the rain should be over with around the Metro and westward by sunset. Get ready for the big chill to arrive overnight into Wednesday, as lows crash into the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Most communities will see their first freezes of the season Thursday morning before temperatures gradually recover into next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Warm sunshine. Record highs. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Staying warm with more clouds late. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15.