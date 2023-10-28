One Dead In Fatal Spartanburg County Car Crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A two-vehicle car crash on Interstate 85 South in Spartanburg County killed one on Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police said a 2021 Toyota SUV and a 2016 Mazda Sedan were traveling south on I-85 when the Mazda driver attempted to pass the Toyota driver. Authorities said the two vehicles collided, causing the Mazda driver to drive off the road to the right and hit a guardrail.

The Mazda driver suffered fatal injuries while the Toyota driver was uninjured. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. on Friday, October 27th on I-85 near mile marker 68.

The names of the two individuals involved in this incident have not been released yet.

This accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.