Parents Charged For 22-Month-Old’s Opiate Overdose

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. – Two Stanly County parents were charged on Friday, October 28th after their 22-month-old baby suffered an opiate overdose earlier in the week, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives conducted an investigation and found that the child’s parents, Shiann Denise Hartsell and Justin Allen Hopkins, were the suspects.

Authorities say that emergency personnel were dispatched to the Village of Misenheimer on October 25th after receiving information of a child going into respiratory distress.

Medical personnel quickly identified that the child was displaying signs of an opiate overdose and started performing Narcan.

Authorities say they transported the child to Atrium Health Cabarrus where it remains in stable condition.

Hartsell and Hopkins were each charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for the use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hopkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both parents were arrested and transported to the Stanly County Jail.