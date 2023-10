CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department have concluded their work involving an armed and barricaded suspect in Concord on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the incident in the Freedom Acres subdivision. Police were working with the subject for hours before the incident concluded just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 29th.

Police are still investigating the incident. Residents should expect additional police presence in the area as the investigation continues.