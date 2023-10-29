Homicide Investigation Underway In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in North Charlotte after police found one victim shot and killed at a residence off Acorn Forest Lane, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 29th, police responded near the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Information on the victim have not been released yet.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.