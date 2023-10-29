Suspect Charged With Murder Following Dispute With Neighbor

1/1

NEWTON, N.C. – A Catawba County man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a neighbor following a dispute, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th, police responded to a residence off Daniel Street after receiving reports that someone had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Deputies were allegedly directed to a residence close by where the suspect, Kenny Raymond Walker, was located and arrested.

The initial investigation indicates that the stabbing supposedly stems from a dispute between Walker and the victim.

Police charged Walker with murder. He is being held without bond.