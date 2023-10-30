11 Vehicles Towed In Weekend Street Takeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they towed 11 vehicles on Saturday, October 28 due to multiple street takeover events.

Transportation division officers and officers from various patrol divisions responded to multiple street takeover events, according to a press release. The release states that meetups occurred near Statesville Avenue, West Arrowood Road, Nations Ford Road, West Boulevard and Wilkinson Boulevard.

CMPD officers observed reckless driving during the meetups which resulted in 13 citations and 11 vehicles towed.

More targeted enforcement includes arrest warrants and seizure warrants that could result from the incidents.

The enforcement started in February and have since resulted in 135 citations, 29 arrests, 94 vehicles towed and 17 firearms seized. CMPD stated that it will continue to use targeted enforcement on street takeovers and street racing groups until it stops.