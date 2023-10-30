Big Halloween Chill Is Spilling Across The Carolinas

1/9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Prepare for temperatures to fall near to below freezing with wind chills in the 20s! All neighborhoods will see freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Protect tender plants and bring in pets!

A powerful cold front is working across the Carolinas Monday evening. This will bring scattered showers to the area along with a MUCH cooler, breezy and cloudy Halloween. Due to the timing of the cold front, our high temperature will occur in the morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s for afternoon high temperatures.

TRICK-OR-TREATING: Chilly! Temperatures near the upper 40s, but with a breeze it will feel a bit cooler. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us should be dry after 5/6 PM.

