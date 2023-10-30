Charlotte Woman Bags $1 Million Powerball Prize

RALEIGH – Rosalind Rivers of Charlotte took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Rivers bought her lucky $2 ticket from Food Mart on The Plaza in Charlotte. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in the Oct. 21 drawing. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Rivers took home $712,501.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot stands at $137 million as an annuity, or $60.2 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.