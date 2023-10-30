Human Remains Found In Pisgah National Forrest

MADISON COUNTY, NC – The FBI and Madison County Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains from a wooded area off Stackhouse Road at the Pisgah National Forrest on Sunday, October 29th.

According to a news release, hunters in the area discovered the remains and notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. FBI agents and deputies hiked the location and secured the scene as they began investigating.

Deputies say that the remains have been sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing. This is a developing story, check back for updates.