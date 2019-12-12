Wilson’s World: Previewing the 2020 ‘So You Think You Can Bark’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was at the Stand for Animals Veterinary Clinic in NoDa where he was previewing their upcoming ‘So You Think You Can Bark’ event in February. Cary Bernstein with Stand for Animals, a non-profit clinic, joined Wilson to give us more information about Stand for Animals as well as the upcoming event.

Also joining Wilson was Cora Dillard with her dog Domino, to show us a few of his tricks. Cora will be the youngest contestant in the show. Cora and Domino as well as all other participating pets and their handlers raise funds while participating. Unlike all of the other contestants, Cora and Domino do not have a sponsor. So if you would like to help Cora with her fundraiser you can text “BARKS14” to 71777. Pam Stowe and her dog Brixie also gave Wilson a sample of some of the tricks that Brixie will be showing off during the event. Pam’s fundraising info is “BARKS17” and can be texted to 71777.

The 2020 ‘So You Think You Can Bark’ event will be a live show filled with ‘pet-testants’ doing all types of great tricks and performances. The event will be on Friday, February 21st at Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts. Pet-testant fundraising and all ticket proceeds to benefit Stand for Animals’ Medical Support Fund which will directly assist a dog or cat in need of medical care and free spay neuter services. To check out the pet-testants and get information on ticket prices go to the ‘So You Think You Can Bark’ link HERE. Again this year Wilson will be MC for the event and of course will be joined by his four legged sidekick, George Harrison. WCCB News at Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty will also be there as a judge.

Stand for Animals Veterinary Clinic in Charlotte is located at 224 West 32nd Street. They also have locations in Pineville and Mooresville. For more information on the vet clinic and all of their locations, go to their website at standforanimals.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.