Clouds Roll in to Start Week
Rain returns to forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday.
We cracked the 60s for the second straight day here in Charlotte this Sunday afternoon, but temperatures may fall off of a cliff sooner rather than later. Expect clouds to begin to roll in later this evening as temperatures remain warmer-than-average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Despite the increased cloud coverage, we’ll be even warmer to start out the workweek, thanks to a pleasant southerly breeze from the south for much of the day. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Rain moves back into the forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday, followed by a frigid cooldown. Lows could fall into the 20s as soon as midweek.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-15.
Monday Night: Showers late. Low: 55°. Wind: SW 5-15.
Tuesday: AM showers. PM clouds. High: 54°. Wind: W 5-15.