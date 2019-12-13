Clouds Roll in to Start Week

We cracked the 60s for the second straight day here in Charlotte this Sunday afternoon, but temperatures may fall off of a cliff sooner rather than later. Expect clouds to begin to roll in later this evening as temperatures remain warmer-than-average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Despite the increased cloud coverage, we’ll be even warmer to start out the workweek, thanks to a pleasant southerly breeze from the south for much of the day. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Rain moves back into the forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday, followed by a frigid cooldown. Lows could fall into the 20s as soon as midweek.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Showers late. Low: 55°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday: AM showers. PM clouds. High: 54°. Wind: W 5-15.