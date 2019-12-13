Woman Charged With Robbing Hickory Convenience Store

1/2

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with robbing a Hickory convenience store.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at the Sunhouse convenience store on Highway 70 in Hickory.

Officials say a Longview Police Officer saw people chasing a person wearing a mask across Highway 70. The store clerk told the officer that the person they were chasing came into the store and said she had gun, before fleeing the scene with almost $1,000.00.

The officer was able to apprehend the suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old Tyesha Sadler, of Hickory. She has been charged with Common Law Robbery.

“We offer our thanks to Long View Police Department and in particular to the officer who apprehended this suspect. This timely assistance brought a quick and safe end to this incident,” said Sheriff Donald Brown.

Catawba County officials say all the money was returned to the store.