Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

HUNTERSVILEE, NC– On Friday, police say at 5pm officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in reference to a robbery.

The suspect reporteldy fled the scene prior to the officers arrival and no injuries were reported.

Reports say no weapon was used during the robbery.

The Huntersville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt, and high heels. Photographs of the suspect are below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-464-5400.